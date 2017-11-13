Esterline CMC Electronics and NovAtel have formed a partnership to extend their collaboration in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning technology. In the partnership, NovAtel’s GNSS measurement technology will be integrated into Esterline CMC’s new multi-constellation, multi-frequency chipset for certified aviation use. The DO-254 Level A chipset will allow both companies to develop new GNSS receivers for a variety of safety critical applications, the partners said.
