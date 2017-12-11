Embraer has selected Aero Baires as its first authorized service center for executive jets in Argentina. The center is based at the local aeronautical authority, Administracion Nacional de Aviacion Civil, for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance of Phenom 100 and Phenom 300 aircraft.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Embraer Selects Authorized Service Center In Argentina".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.