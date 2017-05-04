Embraer recorded lower first-quarter 2017 revenue and net income compared to a year ago as deliveries of business jets and commercial aircraft declined. The results were a little disappointing, but Embraer is confident it will retain its financial and delivery guidance for 2017, CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva said during a conference call with analysts. In its defense and security unit, Embraer delivered two Super Tucano aircraft during the first quarter to the U.S. Air Force for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Embraer Revenue, Shipments Decline In Q1".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.