Embraer has delivered its first Phenom 300E in the Asia Pacific. The light jet was delivered to Northern Escape Collection, an Australian luxury tourism group, which will provide guests access to its collection of private lodges in Queensland. Avcair, an Australia-based aircraft and charter management company, will operate the aircraft on behalf of Northern Escape Collection. Embraer’s fleet in the Asia-Pacific and China totals more than 90.
