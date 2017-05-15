Embraer celebrated delivery of its 1,100th business jet on May 4, a Phenom 300 light jet to fractional ownership company NetJets. Embraer has more than 670 customers flying the 1,100 aircraft in more than 70 countries, the company said. Its business aviation division has accumulated a compound annual growth rate of 19% since 2002, when the first business jet model was delivered. It has an 18% market share, Embraer said.
