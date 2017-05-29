Embraer Executive Jets is expanding its customer support network in Europe with the appointment of JF Service as its authorized service center for Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business jets in Moscow. More than 220 Embraer aircraft fly in Europe and Africa today. Embraer recently delivered its first Legacy 500 to a Russian customer. In addition, its service center in Le Bourget, France, has been approved by the FAA as a Part 145 Repair Station.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Embraer Appoints Moscowâ€™s JF Service As Legacy 450/500 Service Center".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.