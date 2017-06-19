Elbit’s BrightNite allows helicopter pilots to fly safely at night more than 90% of the time.
Elbit Systems has received the first order, worth USD17 million, from a NATO country, for its BrightNite vision system, designed to enhance the visibility and situational awareness of helicopter pilots in degraded visual environment (DVE) flight conditions. The order calls for the delivery of an unspecified number of BrightNites to be integrated and installed on the customers’ helicopters. BrightNite enables helicopter pilots to operate safely at night more than 90% of the time, ...
