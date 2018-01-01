Egyptian Aviation Academy has placed an order for two Beechcraft Baron G58 and two Bonanza G36 aircraft from Textron Aviation for training. Its fleet includes Citation Mustang, Cessna Skyhawk 172, Bonanza G36 and Baron G58 aircraft.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Egyptian Aviation Academy Signs Order For Training Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.