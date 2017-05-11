Egypt is asking the U.S. for a Foreign Military Sale of up to 12 Iomax Archangel aircraft for border patrol to expand its current fleet of one dozen, which were a gift from the United Arab Emirates. The question is whether Egypt will receive Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to purchase the aircraft—or approval from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Egypt has historically received $1.3 billion in FMF. President Donald Trump has signaled he plans to drastically reduce aid to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Egypt Submits Request for 12 Archangel Aircraft".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.