Executive Flight Services in Lenexa, Kansas, has added a new Embraer Legacy 500 and a Phenom 100 EV to its managed fleet of aircraft. EFS takes possession of one of the first Phenom 100 EVs delivered by Embraer. The aircraft is the first to join a fleet program. It is located in the Kansas City area. The Legacy 500 is based at Fort Worth Meacham Airport.
