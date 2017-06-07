On June 8 International Launch Services is scheduled to launch the 6,900-kg (15,100-lb.) EchoStar XXI communications satellite aboard a Proton Breeze M launch vehicle from Baikonur Cosmodrone in Kazakhstan. Based on Space Systems Loral’s 1300 bus, the spacecraft will provide mobile connectivity throughout Europe from its 10.25 deg. East orbital slot. Liftoff is due to take place at 9:45 a.m. local time, with spacecraft separation to take place 9 hr. 13 min. later.
