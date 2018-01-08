Eastern Michigan University Aviation has added a remanufactured Ascend 172 aircraft to its training fleet for use in its pilot education program. The aircraft is a remanufactured Cessna 172 Skyhawk with new Garmin avionics, paint, interior and components by Yingling Aviation in Wichita. The university obtained the aircraft from Suburban Aviation, a Toledo, Ohio-based Ascend 172 dealer.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Eastern Michigan University Aviation Adds Ascend 172 To Fleet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.