Dynamic International Airways has introduced new twice-weekly air service at Ontario International Airport. For seven weeks beginning July 19, Dynamic will offer roundtrip charter flights between Ontario, California, and Nanchang, China’s Nanchang Changbei International Airport, with an intermediate stop in Anchorage, Alaska. Dynamic will operate Boeing 757-300ER aircraft to accommodate 235 passengers on the route. Service is scheduled through Aug. 30.
