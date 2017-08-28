Duncan Aviation has upgraded a Gulfstream 200 with Rockwell Collins TDR-94D avionics, bringing the aircraft in compliance with the FAA’s mandate for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out. Duncan’s shop in Atlanta performed the work, which also included a new Free Flight Wide-Area Augmentation System (WAAS) sensor, rewired inputs for the GPS and installed two annunciators.
