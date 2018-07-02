Duncan Aviation will open a satellite avionics shop in Bedford, Massachusetts in early August, and will be located at the Jet Aviation hangar with ramp access on Laurence G. Hanscom Field.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Duncan Opens Satellite Avionics Shop ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.