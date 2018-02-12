Duncan Aviation has been named a BendixKing Repair Partner, authorizing Duncan to repair, overhaul and sell more than 100 BendixKing avionics and instrument units. They include the KHF-950 System, ART 2000/2100 Radar and KFC-400 Autopilot System.
