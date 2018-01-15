Duncan Aviation has increased the size of its pool of rental turbine engines by 33% to meet increased customer demand. The pool now includes several rental engines, including HTF7000, HTF7350 and TFE731 models. A recent growth in engine capabilities and authorizations have increased demand for engine services, it said. Customers want to continue to fly while their engines undergo core zone inspections.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Duncan Increases Engine Rental Pool".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.