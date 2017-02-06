Duncan Aviation is expanding its services to include a team dedicated to supporting external requests for its engineering and certification services. In the past it has helped other companies develop Supplemental Type Certificates only as time allowed. Demand has increased, and there is a significant need for qualified engineering and certification professionals, the company said. It will continue to serve Duncan’s core customers as well. Duncan’s team has worked on aircraft ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Duncan Expanding Engineering, Certification Services".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.