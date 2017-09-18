Duncan Aviation’s satellite avionics facilities in Van Nuys, California, and Scottsdale, Arizona, have received certifications from Mexico’s Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC). The approvals allow the shops to expand services for customers with aircraft based in Mexico. Duncan expects avionics labor and hangar capacity shortages as the industry works to meet mandated ADS-B upgrades and modifications by Jan. 1, 2020.
