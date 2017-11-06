A new European engine test rig is allowing the interaction between the combustion chamber and the turbine to be examined in realistic conditions for the first time. Until now, German aerospace center DLR says, the combustion chamber and turbine have been investigated separately, but the Next-Generation Turbine Facility at DLR in Gottingen allows them to be examined together. The project’s goal is to better understand the effect of combustion chamber outflows, which can reach up ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "DLR Test Rigs Looks Inside Engines".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.