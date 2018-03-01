View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format. North America Spirit AeroSystems, the top commercial aerostructures provider in the world, plans to make its defense and fabrication initiatives into $1 billion lines of business within three to five years, CEO Tom Gentile says. That would represent roughly a doubling of current revenue goals—which already mark significant increases, Gentile explained in a quarterly teleconference Feb. 2 and a presentation to Cowen and ...
