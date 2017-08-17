View the Defense Market Intelligence Notes in PDF format. North America Lockheed Martin has been awarded a second down payment, worth $3.7 billion, to help purchase F-35s for foreign countries, even as it continues to negotiate a firm agreement for an 11th batch of aircraft. The Pentagon expects to definitize the contract for the latest tranche of low-rate initial production F-35s by year’s end, along with one for F135 engines made by Pratt & Whitney. This contract modification ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Defense Market Intelligence Notes".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.