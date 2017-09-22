The Senate’s version of the fiscal 2017 defense authorization bill sets up a showdown over the controversial proposal to create a Space Corps. The idea was championed in the House Armed Services Committee by the leaders of the strategic forces subcommittee and has support from committee chairman Mac Thornberry (R-Texas). But the Senate’s version of the bill includes language that would prohibit funding for the creation of the corps. John Isaacs, a senior fellow at the Council for ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Defense Authorization Tees Up Space Corps Fight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.