Damien Farret has been named director of customer relations and field service at Dassault Aviation. Farret replaces Eloi Dufour, who was named director of aircraft delivery and pre-owned management. In his role, Farret will lead the company’s customer support organization for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. He joined Dassault in 2002 and most recently served as director of technical engineering for Dassault in Teterboro, New Jersey.