Daher has appointed Aero Standard, an European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part 145 maintenance organization based at the Zadar International Airport as its service center in Croatia for TBM turboprop aircraft. Aero Standard will perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance for TBM aircraft. The service center is equipped with a mobile workshop for in-field maintenance and aircraft-on-ground situations.
