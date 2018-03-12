Daher has appointed SRK Aviacom Pvt Ltd as its sales representative for TBM turboprop aircraft in India. Aviacom is based at New Delhi’s Idira Gandhi International Airport and is a sales organization for aircraft, helicopters and professional flight simulators in India.
