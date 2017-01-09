CTT Systems has received an order for its Cair VIP humidification system for an Airbus ACJ330-200 VIP completion. The system reduces dry air on long haul flights by maintaining the relative humidity to ground-like levels, reducing fatigue, jet lag, red eyes, dry skin and other problems, the company said.
