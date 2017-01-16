CSI Aviation, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been awarded international operating authority by the FAA. Its Part 135 operating certificate has been expanded, giving the air charter company authority to operate globally. Now it will be able to fly to remote or hard-to-reach airports in other countries, CSI said. To receive the approval, CSI took part in additional FAA training and enhanced its safety protocols for all aircraft, pilots and dispatchers. It was also evaluated for ...