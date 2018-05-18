The Croatian government has signed a $6 million deal to purchase the Israeli-developed Orbiter 3 UAV. The system will be delivered in November.The Orbiter 3, made by Aeronautics, has a wingspan 0f 4.4 meters (14.4 ft.), a max takeoff weight of 30 kg (66 lb.) and an endurance of 7 hr. It carries a 5.5-kg payload. In March, Croatia also announced it would buy 12 F-16 C/D “Barak” aircraft that were phased out by the Israeli Air Force. That $500 million deal includes upgrades, weapon ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Croatia Agrees To Buy Israeli Orbiter 3 UAV".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.