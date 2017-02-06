View the Crater Lake Klamath Regional Airport ad in PDF format. Request for Statement of Interest and Qualification for Use of New Aircraft Hangar Facility The Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport wishes to enter into a “letter of intent to lease” for a new 30,000 sq ft aircraft hangar facility expected to be available for occupancy in Summer 2018. All aviation related uses will be considered for the facility along with additional site improvements (such as fuel tanks) ...
