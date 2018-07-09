In the July 2 story entitled In Founder’s Second Act, Lee Aerospace Growing, a company official said that the business aircaft industry, rather than the company, hasn’t returned to where it was back in 2008 before the economic downturn.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Correction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.