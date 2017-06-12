A story in the June 5 issue of The Weekly of Business Aviation misidentified Rockwell Collins’ new Head-up Guidance System. The correct model number is HGS-3500.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Correction".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.