Corporate Eagle, a membership-based fractional and managed business aviation service provider in Waterford, Michigan, has purchased a Falcon 2000EX to add to its fractional fleet to meet the growing demand for nonstop travel to Europe and the Southern Hemisphere, the company says. The Falcon 2000EX will be configured for 10 passengers and the capacity for a cabin attendant. The aircraft includes Gogo 4G Wi-Fi, high-speed SwiftBroadband satellite voice and data system, Gogo Vision, an Airshow ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Corporate Eagle Adds Falcon 2000EX To Fleet ".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.