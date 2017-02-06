Coptrz, based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, UK, has been awarded the Civil Aviation Authority’s National Qualified Entity status, which entitles the company to deliver CAA-approved training to potential UAV pilots. Training includes theory and a practical test. Coptrz offers personal development to UAV pilots. UAV pilots with a CAA-certified qualification may obtain Permission for Commercial Operations (PfCO) from the CAA, which enables them to work as professional UAV pilots. With ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Coptrz Earns Authority To Offer UAV Pilot Training".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.