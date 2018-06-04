CNC Technologies is expanding with the launch of CNC Aviation, a new division providing sales and leasing of new and used aircraft. The move is connected to the company’s purchase of an Airbus AS350B2 helicopter from the Ontario Police Department. The company will continue to build its fleet with new and used aircraft. The new division will sell or lease “complete aerial solutions” such as aircraft, mission suites, fixed receive sites and mobile command posts.
