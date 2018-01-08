C&L Aerospace, a Bangor-Maine, aircraft parts company, has signed an agreement with Champion Aerospace to serve as a distributor of its turbine ignition products, including igniters, exciters and leads for general aviation aircraft supported by C&L. The agreement widens C&L’s engine product offerings, the company said.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "C&L Aerospace, Champion Aerospace Sign Distribution Pact".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.