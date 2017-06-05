Tamarack Aerospace Group recently completed a one-stop Paris, Texas, to Paris, France, flight in its Cessna Citation CJ3 equipped with active winglets. The CJ3 is undergoing flight testing to achieve FAA and EASA Supplemental type certification for the winglets. Certification is expected by the end of 2017. The jet carried two pilots and one passenger, and was loaded to maximum takeoff weight. It left Paris, Texas, to St John’s, Newfoundland, proceeding to Paris-Le Bourget Airport. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "CJ3 With Winglets Completes Paris-To-Paris Flight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.