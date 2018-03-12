Textron Aviation’s Citation Longitude completed its APAC tour with its longest flight to date, a nonstop trip from Singapore to Sydney, Australia. The 3,504-nm trip carried two pilots and five passengers and followed a demonstration tour throughout the Asia-Pacific region and its regional debut at the Singapore Airshow. The flight had a total flight time of 7 hr., 39 min. at Mach 0.80.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Citation Longitude Completes Asia-Pacific Tour With Its Longest Flight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.