Chris Jordan has joined the turbine engine service sales team at Duncan Aviation at its Mesa, Arizona, location, where he will focus on TFE731, HTF7000 and Pratt & Whitney engine services. Jordan joins Duncan after 19 years at Honeywell Aerospace, most recently as aftermarket service sales representative and product strategist.
