Charlie Chamberlain has been promoted to managed aircraft sales director of Keystone Aviation in Salt Lake City, Utah. R.D. Wooten has joined the company as sales director of Piper aircraft for its Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico territory. He will be based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Chamberlain previously served as an aircraft charter sales representative for Keystone. Wooten has more than 30 years of sales experience in the aviation industry with 4,000 flight hr.
