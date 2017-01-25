Family, friends, co-workers and admirers by the dozens gathered at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church lodged in Houston’s forested Uptown neighborhood on Jan. 24 to pay tribute to NASA astronaut and Apollo 17 commander Eugene Cernan, who died while hospitalized in Houston Jan. 16 following a lengthy illness. Cernan—the last human to stand on the Moon, the second American to conduct a spacewalk and one of only three astronauts to make the journey to the Moon twice—was 82. A ...