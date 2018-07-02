A SpaceX Dragon capsule with a near 3-ton cargo was on course to reach the International Space Station by early July 2 following a predawn June 29 liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral. Rendezvous with the six-person ISS was to set up a Canadian robot arm grapple of the freighter by ISS astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustel, both of NASA, at about 7 a.m. EDT July 2. The June 29 liftoff at 5:42 a.m. EDT marked the start of SpaceX’s 15th NASA-contracted ISS cargo mission. ...
