Calvin Ford has joined Pentastar Aviation in the position of Client Relations—Emerging Markets, reporting to Brad Bruce, executive vice president of maintenance and sales. Most recently, Ford served as marketing manager for Ford Motor Co.’s Lincoln Navigator.
