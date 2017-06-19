London Biggin Hill Airport reports a significant increase in business aircraft movements since it extended its opening hours May 1. Movements rose 21% at the airport in May compared to a year ago. Its extended hours are 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends and holidays.
