Business and general aviation operators should begin to plan now for the 2018 Winter Games because of expected high demand for on-ground services, Universal Weather and Aviation recommends. Operators should begin to plan for parking, airport services and crew accommodation immediately as delays in processing times or lack of available slots are expected as the event comes closer, the company says. The Winter Games will be held Feb. 9-25 at PyeongChang in the Republic of South Korea. The ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Business Aviation Operators Should Plan Now For 2018 Winter Games".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.