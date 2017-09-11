Brazil’s defense budget—the largest in Latin America—is set to grow this year, following several years in which it failed to keep pace with inflation, according to Forecast International. “Brazil continues to make progress on a number of major acquisition programs, such as the FX-2 and KC-390,” the consultancy says. “However, with budgets declining, future purchases will be limited.” This year, the country’s defense ministry is set to receive a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Brazilian Defense Spending Seen Growing Slowly".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.