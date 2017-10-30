Bombardier’s London Biggin Hill Service Center has supported more than 40 maintenance events for customers in the region. Work includes a nose-to-tail work package on a Global 6000, which included a Ka-band installation, and a 96-month inspection on a Challenger 605 aircraft. The service center opened in May.
