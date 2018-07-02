Bombardier Aerospace said that its Global 7500 mockup is continuing its worldwide tour in Europe after stops in Dubai, Singapore and Shanghai. The mockup will be on display in Olbia, Italy, as of mid-July and through the summer. The aircraft is on track for entry-into-service during the second half of 2018. Five flight test aircraft have completed more than 2,300 hr. of flight testing.
