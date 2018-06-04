Bombardier is donating a former C Series test aircraft to Quebec’s Ecole Nationale d’Aeronautique (ENA),a technical training school for aerospace workers. The CS1000 flight test vehicle (FTV)-3 first flew in March 2014 and logged about 1,400 flight hours. ENA has a fleet of 37 aircraft used for training, including two Learjet and two Challengers. FTV-3 will relocate from the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita to the training center’s facility in Saint-Hubert, ...
