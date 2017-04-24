Blackhawk Modifications in Waco, Texas, has received a Supplemental Type Certificate for the installation of True Blue Power TB44 lithium-ion batteries on Blackhawk-powered Cessna Caravan 208 and 208B models. The battery weighs 51.7 lb. and is 40% lighter than standard lead-acid batteries, the company said. It allows for faster engine starts and is cooler than lead-acid batteries. Maintenance, an in-field capacity check, is required every two years.
